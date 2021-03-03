Officers find some 10 bullet casings on South Side after multiple reports of gunshots

Madison police officers found some 10 bullet casings on the South Side after multiple people reported gunshots Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Lake Point Drive at around 10:55 a.m. after multiple people called 911 to report shots fired and a person running with a gun, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. A perimeter was set up to search for the person, but no one was found.

Officers checked the area and found the bullet casings near the 1600 block of Lake Point Drive. No injuries or property damage was reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or submit information online at p3tips.com.

