 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officers find shell casings in road after shots reported on Southeast Side, Madison police say
alert

Officers find shell casings in road after shots reported on Southeast Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Officers found numerous shell casings in the road after gunshots were reported on the Southeast Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Multiple callers reported the shots near Maher Avenue and Linda Vista Road about 8:10 p.m., Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a report.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

A black Dodge Charger and a silver sedan fled the area after the shots were fired, and were not located, Woehrle said.

Officers located numerous shell casings in the road, but no damage or injuries were reported, Woehrle said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics