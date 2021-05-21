Officers find shell casings in road after shots reported on Southeast Side, Madison police say

Officers found numerous shell casings in the road after gunshots were reported on the Southeast Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Multiple callers reported the shots near Maher Avenue and Linda Vista Road about 8:10 p.m., Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a report.

A black Dodge Charger and a silver sedan fled the area after the shots were fired, and were not located, Woehrle said.

Officers located numerous shell casings in the road, but no damage or injuries were reported, Woehrle said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

