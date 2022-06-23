Officers find shell casings after multiple callers report gunshots on East Side, Madison police say

Officers found shell casings after multiple callers reported gunshots on the East Side early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the area of Witwer Road and Milwaukee Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday after callers reported hearing the shots and a vehicle speeding off, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police found two spent shell casings in the area, but no injuries were reported and no damage was found to buildings or vehicles in the area, Fryer said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

