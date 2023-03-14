Officers found several shell casings in the road after gunshots were reported on the North Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots around 4:25 a.m. Saturday near the 2500 block of Monterey Drive and one person reported seeing a vehicle speed away from the area, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.