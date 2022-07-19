 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Officers find shell casings after gunshots reported on Far East Side, Madison police say

Police lights

Officers found shell casings after gunshots were reported on the Far East Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., a caller from the 5000 block of Autumn Leaf Lane reported hearing "4 pops" that sounded like gunshots coming from the top of a nearby hill and then a car driving away, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

Officers found six .40 caliber Smith and Wesson casings in the road near a heavily wooded area, but no property damage and no injuries were reported, Hannah said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

People are also reading…

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics