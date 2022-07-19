Officers find shell casings after gunshots reported on Far East Side, Madison police say

Officers found shell casings after gunshots were reported on the Far East Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., a caller from the 5000 block of Autumn Leaf Lane reported hearing "4 pops" that sounded like gunshots coming from the top of a nearby hill and then a car driving away, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

Officers found six .40 caliber Smith and Wesson casings in the road near a heavily wooded area, but no property damage and no injuries were reported, Hannah said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.