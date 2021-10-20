Officers find shell casings after gunshots reported in Fitchburg, police say

Officers found several shell casings after gunshots were reported early Wednesday morning in Fitchburg, police reported.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Fitchburg police officer heard several gunshots coming from the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road and several callers reported the shots as well, Sgt. Dan Varriale said in a statement.
Officers searching the area found several shell casings and the initial investigation determined that a silver sedan left the area immediately after the shots were fired, Varriale said.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage, Varriale said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.