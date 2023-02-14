Officers found around 100 people fighting in a South Side parking lot early Saturday morning when they responded to reports of gunshots, Madison police reported.

The gunshots were reported around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of South Park Street and Plaenert Drive and officers found the crowd fighting in the lot in the 1700 block of South Park Street, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers were able to disperse the crowd with verbal commands and sirens and no injuries were reported, Fryer said.

Officers found five shell casings in the parking lot, but no damaged property, Fryer said.

One person, who was not involved in the fighting, stuck around to speak with officers. No arrests were reported. The Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation into the incident, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.