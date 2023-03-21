Officers chased a suspect after a man was knocked out at a State Street bar early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.
The man was knocked out for several minutes after he was punched in the face at Whiskey Jacks, 552 State St., around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The man who was punched was taken a hospital for treatment, Fryer said.
Officers chased a suspect, but were unable to apprehend him, Fryer said.
