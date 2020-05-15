Officers called to Southwest Side on gunshots report hear more shots, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Officers called to the Southwest Side on report of gunshots early Friday morning heard more shots, Madison police reported.

Police responded to the area of Westbrook Lane and Westbrook Circle about 12:45 a.m. after a caller reported hearing two gunshots, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Two officers responded and while checking the area on foot, heard an additional single gunshot, followed several seconds later by three more shots, Hartman said.

The 911 center received two more calls reporting the shots as well, Hartman said.

Additional officers assisted in securing and checking the area, but no suspects, victims, or damage was found, Hartman said.

Anyone with information on the shots is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

