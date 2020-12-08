Officer wakes up owner after Lexus spotted going 120 mph on Beltline, Madison police say

An officer woke up a homeowner after the man's Lexus was spotted going 120 mph on the Beltline early Monday morning, Madison police reported.
The white Lexus was spotted by law enforcement going around 120 mph on the Beltline near Broadway shortly before 3 a.m. The driver blacked out the vehicle’s lights and the Lexus was last seen heading inbound on Rimrock Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
An officer ran the car's plates and found its owner lives on Waban Hill. The officer went to the home and found an open garage door. He contacted the homeowner, who said the Lexus had been parked in the driveway when he went to sleep, DeSpain said.
The officer theorized that a burglar got into the car, used a garage door opener to get in the garage, entered the home through an unlocked door, found the keys to the Lexus, and stole it.
No arrests have been reported.
