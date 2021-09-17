 Skip to main content
Officer put on leave after video surfaces showing apparent sex in squad car, Madison police say
Officer put on leave after video surfaces showing apparent sex in squad car, Madison police say

An officer has been put on administrative leave after a video surfaced online showing the officer “potentially engaged in sexual activity with another person inside a squad car,” Madison police said late Thursday night.

On Thursday shortly after 5 p.m., the Madison Police Department was made aware of the video circulating online, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement released shortly after 11 p.m.

The officer in the video has been identified by the department, but not named publicly, and the investigation is continuing, Richardson said.

“MPD is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to transparency and upholding the public's trust,” Richardson said.

