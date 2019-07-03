A man being taken into custody Tuesday night punched a Madison officer twice in the face, the second time in less than 10 minutes an officer was attacked by a person being arrested.
Ranondo Reid, 20, Madison, was tentatively charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer, police said.
The incident happened at about 11:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Koster Street.
Police were dispatched to the area after getting reports of a person checking car doors and walking onto porches of homes in the area.
Officers found Reid, and he matched the description of the person callers were talking about.
"Reid gave conflicting statements as to why he was in the area, and admitted to officers he was in possession of marijuana," said public information officer Michael Malloy.
Officers were putting handcuffs on Reid when he resisted, hitting an officer in the face twice, using a closed fist.
The officer sustained minor injuries.
"A citizen who witnessed the incident told officers 'You acted with great restraint,'" Malloy said.
