Officer kicked in groin, 3 teen girls cited as many officers needed to stop fights on Southeast Side, Madison police say

One officer was kicked twice in the groin as many officers were needed to stop a large disturbance on the Southeast Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Police were called to the 5000 block Great Gray Drive shortly before 9 p.m. on reports of several fights involving many people, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

One male officer was kicked twice in the groin while trying to restore order, DeSpain said.

Three teen girls were cited for disorderly conduct and released to a parent, and one also will be facing a tentative charge of battery to law enforcement officer, DeSpain said.

