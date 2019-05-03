A Madison police officer had to jump out of the way of a car that was about to hit him, with three teens in the car arrested on a variety of charges.
The Chevy Impala being driven by a 16-year-old male from Madison had been involved in a noon hour incident Thursday at East High School, with the car being driven at one boy and also used to pin another boy against a parked car before taking off.
The three arrested and tentative charges include Deshawn Taylor, 18, Madison, felony bail jumping; a 14-year-old Madison girl, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, party to the crime of robbery and being a passenger in a car operated without the owner's consent; and the 16-year-old for second-degree reckless endangerment.
Two other teens in the car were released.
The incident Thursday evening happened in the 5700 block of Raymond Road at about 6:20 p.m., police said.
Police were on the lookout for the Chevy Impala because of the earlier incident, and the car was discovered parked on Raymond Road.
"When the officer told the 16-year-old driver to turn off the car, the driver put the car in reverse and floored it," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The officer was able to jump out of the way and wasn't injured, but the Chevy hit his squad car, stopping the attempted getaway as other officers arrived on scene.
The girl was taken to the juvenile reception center for allegedly having two plastic bags of marijuana in her possession, and she also was wanted for two earlier crimes.
Taylor was taken to jail because of several open criminal cases including carrying a concealed weapon, theft, and taking and driving a vehicle without consent.
