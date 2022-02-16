Officer-involved shooting victim was wanted on parole violation

A man whose family says he was shot five times by police despite being unarmed and cooperative during an arrest two weeks ago was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation, according to DOC records released Wednesday.

The Feb. 3 warrant for Quadren L. Wilson, 38, was issued the day he was arrested and lists "history of firearms" as a reason for officers to be cautious. But the document sheds little light on why 21 officers from five local, state and federal agencies were needed to take him into custody just after 8 a.m. on Madison's Far East Side.

Five other warrants, also known as requests for apprehension, had been issued for Wilson since he was released from state prison in February 2020, according to the records released to the Wisconsin State Journal through a public records request.

Four of those also were for parole violations, including three apparently related to problems with his GPS monitoring device. The first warrant issued for him after his release lists "threats" as the reason for seeking to take him into custody. It was issued on Aug. 11, 2020.

DOC spokesperson John Beard said it wasn't clear if Wilson had been taken into custody on the five previous warrants, but all had been canceled and resolved prior to the one issued on Feb. 3.

"It’s possible some of the issues could have been resolved without him being taken into custody," he said.

Wilson's vehicle was sandwiched between two law enforcement vehicles Feb. 3 when two officers from the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation opened fire. His family says he was shot five times in the back, was wearing an ankle monitor and was due to meet with his probation officer the next day. Wilson is Black; his family says the two officers who shot him are white.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, which is conducting an investigation into the incident, has released limited information about the shooting, including withholding what led up to it, and has gone so far as to avoid saying specifically that Wilson was shot by law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office and DOJ did not immediately respond to a question Wednesday about why 21 officers and multiple agencies were needed to arrest Wilson.

But Wilson does have a history with police that suggests why they may have viewed him as a threat.

In December 2005, Madison police reported an officer was injured in a struggle with Wilson at a Denny's restaurant where Wilson was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.

It took several officers and deploying a Taser to arrest Wilson in that case, which left an officer with numerous cuts and bruises, police said.

In October 2017, Madison police reported surrounding a home and using a "tactical response" to arrest Wilson on suspicion of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm charges, although there was no sign from that report that he resisted arrest.

No new charges have been filed against Wilson since he was charged in August with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and making phone threats. Those are the only cases against him in Wisconsin that are currently open.

A witness to the shooting reported that vehicles were seen screeching out of a nearby parking lot before Wilson's vehicle was stopped. Another said police broke Wilson's vehicle's window as they approached.

Wilson was moved from the hospital to the Dane County Jail on Feb. 6. His family has called for him to be returned to the hospital for better medical treatment.

