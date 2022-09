Officer injured in arresting wanted man at North Side store, Madison police say

An officer was injured in arresting a wanted man at a North Side convenience store on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

At about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a man wanted on felony warrants go into Kwik Trip, 1434 Northport Drive, followed inside and attempted to arrest the man, Sgt. Nicholas Eull said in a statement.

The man resisted arrest with the help of a companion and during the encounter, the officer was dragged by a vehicle for a short distance in the store’s parking lot, suffering non-life threatening injuries, Eull said.

The man ultimately was arrested for his warrants and was to be taken to the Dane County Jail following a medical clearance with additional tentative charges to come, Eull said.

The man’s companion fled in a gray sedan that was last seen heading outbound on Northport Drive, Eull said.

No names were released.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.