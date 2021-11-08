Officer injured in arrest of man in domestic violence case, Janesville police say

An officer was injured in the arrest Sunday morning of a man in a domestic violence case, Janesville police reported.
At 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, police were sent to the parking lot of the River Flats apartment complex at 200 N. Jackson St. in Janesville to investigate a possible domestic disturbance in a vehicle, Sgt. Dean Sukus said in a statement.
Arriving officers located the vehicle and after talking with the occupants determined that Ryan Montcalm, 34, of Janesville, would be arrested for suffocation/strangulation domestic violence, Sukus said.
As the officers attempted to arrest Montcalm resisted and began fighting and they all went to the ground. Police were going to deploy a Taser, but after hearing of a possible medical condition of Montcalm, pepper spray was used instead, Sukus said.
Montcalm remained uncontrollable until other officers arrived. Janesville paramedics were summoned to the scene to help control him and address his medical needs, Sukus said.
One officer suffered a back injury during the fight and was taken to a hospital, treated and released.
Montcalm, who remains at Mercy Hospital for treatment, faces tentative charges of suffocation and strangulation/domestic violence, resisting/obstructing an officer, causing substantial injury to police officer, and misdemeanor bail jumping for violating his bond terms in a previous domestic incident with the same victim, Sukus said.