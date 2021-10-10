Officer injured as intoxicated Madison man flees traffic stop in Town of Dunn

An intoxicated Madison man was arrested after minorly injuring a Dane County Sheriff's Deputy while fleeing a traffic stop Saturday night, according to Dane County Sheriff's Lt. Ira Simpson.
Simpson said the deputy saw a vehicle driving erratically on Rutland-Dunn Road in the Town of Dunn, just after 11:50 Saturday night. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, noticing a jacket and backpack in the passenger seat of the car. The driver, 23-year-old Calvin J. Martinez-Alvear, became uncooperative and fled the stop, minorly injuring the deputies' right hand as he pulled away, Simpson said.
The deputy followed Martinez-Alvear and found the jacket and backpack seen in Martinez-Alvear's car on the side of the road. THC, Martinez-Alvear's ID and a large amount of cash were found in the jacket and backpack, Simpson said.
Just after midnight, deputies found Martinez-Alvear's car partially submerged in a marshy area near a curve by Rutland Dunn Town Line Road and Lake Kegonsa Road. Simpson said Martinez-Alvear was seen near the crash site, attempting to run away on foot. Martinez-Alvear was arrested and an empty holster was found in his waistband. During a search of the area, deputies found a .45 caliber pistol a few yards from where the jacket and backpack were left on the side of the road, Simpson said.
Martinez-Alvear has been arrested for causing injury to a deputy by resisting, fleeing an officer, driving while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver THC.