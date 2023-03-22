An officer suffered a minor injury arresting a suspect in a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning on the East Side, Madison police reported.

Dale A. McKee, 55, of Madison, was arrested Friday night for a domestic disturbance and shortly after he got out of jail, he went back to the victim's home, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

McKee broke a window attempting to get inside the home in the 700 block of Pinecrest Drive about 1 a.m. Saturday, Fryer said.

Officers located McKee near the home and he attempted to fight with them as they took him into custody. One officer had to seek medical care for an injury, Fryer said.

McKee faces tentative charges of false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Fryer said.

