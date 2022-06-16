Officer injured after woman backs car into police squad, resists arrest in OWI incident

A UW-Madison police officer was injured while arresting a driver and passenger in an OWI incident early Thursday morning, according to UW-Madison Police said.
The incident eventually required backup from Madison Police and Capitol Police officers, police said.
According to a police statement:
The driver, Aurora Eggers, 30, was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. She then backed her car into the UW-Madison Police squad and "struck several other vehicles."
After a sobriety test, Eggers began fighting with an officer, leading other officers to intervene. While those officers detained Eggers, the passenger, Julia Krieger, 26, left the car and also began fighting with officers. A UW-Madison Police officer used a stun gun on Krieger, who was then detained.
One officer sustained "minor injuries to her leg" and went to the hospital as a precautionary measure, the statement said.
People are also reading…
Eggers was arrested and cited on tentative charges of first offense OWI, felony resisting causing injury, illegal U-turn, unsafe backing and possession of drug paraphernalia, the statement said. Krieger was arrested on tentative charges of resisting.
With Camp Randall Stadium renovations taking shape, check out the progress so far
Significant demo taking place in the Camp Randall South End Zone this morning. #CRFuture #LetsGetErrDone pic.twitter.com/ywNS3m7AtO— Jason King (@uwkinger) November 29, 2021
Amazing the progress that was made in this first full week of work. #CRFuture #LetsGetErrDone pic.twitter.com/IxM7IwkPiL— Jason King (@uwkinger) December 3, 2021
It's coming along! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/zCsRaEkaOa— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 23, 2021
How it started ➡️ How it's going— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 19, 2022
This place is going to be really special when it's done ... if you're interested in being there in the first season ... Click here ⤵️https://t.co/gydd4uVFTe pic.twitter.com/XFFEbRsOYn
#LightUpForLars ♥️ pic.twitter.com/1P7bfybeug— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 5, 2022
Construction 📸— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) May 12, 2022
Interested? Learn more about our new premium seating at Camp Randall in the link below.
🔗 https://t.co/jWX86umKBk pic.twitter.com/hXAJO2xz8v
You can really start to #CRFuture now! 🏗🚧🔨— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 3, 2022
Sign up now for more info on how you can enjoy the benefits this fall: https://t.co/FO53B8wYRX pic.twitter.com/T1ZCb6kWGj
It’s coming together! #RBU #OnWisconsin #FAMILY pic.twitter.com/N3vZOY19gE— Al Johnson (@Coach_AlJohnson) June 14, 2022
80 Days/Tweets til Opener. As a frosh backup, Jack Sanborn had 7 tackles at ILB. The following season, he took over as a starter and had ‘80’ stops. Will history repeat itself at the position? Jordan Turner had 6 tackles (24 snaps on defense) in ‘21. But looms as a starter in ‘22 pic.twitter.com/wCXJotEAtQ— Mike Lucas (@LucasAtLarge) June 15, 2022