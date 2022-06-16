Officer injured after drunken driver backs car into squad car, resists arrest, UW police say

A UW-Madison police officer was injured while arresting a driver and passenger in an OWI incident early Thursday morning, according to UW-Madison Police said.

The incident eventually required backup from Madison Police and Capitol Police officers, police said.

According to a police statement:

The driver, Aurora Eggers, 30, was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. She then backed her car into the UW-Madison Police squad and "struck several other vehicles."

After a sobriety test, Eggers began fighting with an officer, leading other officers to intervene. While those officers detained Eggers, the passenger, Julia Krieger, 26, left the car and also began fighting with officers. A UW-Madison Police officer used a stun gun on Krieger, who was then detained.

One officer sustained "minor injuries to her leg" and went to the hospital as a precautionary measure, the statement said.

Eggers was arrested and cited on tentative charges of first offense OWI, felony resisting causing injury, illegal U-turn, unsafe backing and possession of drug paraphernalia, the statement said. Krieger was arrested on tentative charges of resisting.

