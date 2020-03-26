Officer helps save man who accidentally shot himself with sawed-off shotgun, Madison police say

An officer helped save a man who accidentally shot himself with a sawed-off shotgun on Wednesday, Madison police reported.
Witnesses said a 24-year-old Stoughton man was handling a sawed-off shotgun inside a friend's apartment in the 1100 block of MacArthur Road when the shotgun discharged about 3:45 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The officer performed emergency first aid on the man, applying a tourniquet to the his arm, and using gauze and pressure to further curtail bleeding from a seriously damaged hand, DeSpain said.
The officer was successful in stopping most of the bleeding as an ambulance was arriving, DeSpain said.
When he is released from a hospital, the man will be facing tentative charges of endangering safety by reckless use of a weapon, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun, DeSpain said.
