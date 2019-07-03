Madison squad car very tight crop
A Madison police officer was bitten on the hand Tuesday night while attempting to take a man into custody.

The man being arrested, Patrick Knowles, 29, Madison, was taken to jail and tentatively charged with battery to a law enforcement officer and obstructing.

The police report said officers were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. to the Lexington Avenue and Fairmont Avenue area, to check on a person.

"Officers contacted Patrick Knowles, who was under the influence of alcohol," said public information officer Michael Malloy.

"While attempting to take Knowles into custody, Knowles began to resist officers, eventually biting a uniformed officer on the hand."

The unidentified officer was treated for a minor injury.

In a second separate incident reported a few minutes later, a different officer was punched in the face trying to take a man into custody.

