A Madison woman was arrested for her alleged third operating while intoxicated offense after running a red light and almost hitting a police officer.
Elizabeth Hakim, 31, was taken to the Dane County Jail following her arrest at about 3 p.m. on Anderson Street at Grimm Street, Madison police said.
"An officer on patrol (in a squad car) was almost struck by a car running a red light," said public information officer Michael Malloy.
After making the traffic stop, the officer felt the impaired driver was under the influence of drugs and the arrest was made.