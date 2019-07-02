Madison squad car very tight crop
A Madison woman was arrested for her alleged third operating while intoxicated offense after running a red light and almost hitting a police officer.

Elizabeth Hakim, 31, was taken to the Dane County Jail following her arrest at about 3 p.m. on Anderson Street at Grimm Street, Madison police said.

"An officer on patrol (in a squad car) was almost struck by a car running a red light," said public information officer Michael Malloy.

After making the traffic stop, the officer felt the impaired driver was under the influence of drugs and the arrest was made.

