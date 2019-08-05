Madison police are crediting alert workers at an East Side Culvers restaurant with keeping a suspected drunken driver delayed long enough for police to arrive and arrest him.
The incident began about 9:45 p.m. Friday when a car “coming in hot” to the drive-up window scraped along the side of the restaurant at 4301 East Towne Blvd., according to a police news release.
An employee detected alcohol on the man's breath, another called police, and the order taker took a token for a free scoop of custard out to the driver, believing this would help keep him from driving off.
Upon receiving the token, the worker told police the driver joked, "Do you have any Bloody Marys in there?"
When police arrived, the customer admitted to consuming beer: "Four of five, I'm not going to lie to you," the release states.
Police then arrested James M. Myshak, 56, for alleged seventh offense operating while intoxicated.