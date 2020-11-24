Off-duty Madison police officer was 1 of 2 seriously injured in fatal Sun Prairie crash

An off-duty Madison police officer was one of two people seriously injured in an also fatal crash in Sun Prairie Monday afternoon.
Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain confirmed Tuesday the off-duty officer was injured in the crash that happened on Highway 19 at Whitetail Drive at around 3:35 p.m. Monday.
DeSpain said Tuesday was a "very difficult day" for the Madison Police Department following the news. He did not identify the officer by name.
Sun Prairie police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said four people, two vehicles and two pedestrians, were involved in the crash. One person died at the scene, and two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A Sun Prairie police spokesperson said the investigation is still ongoing, but there was no further information to release Tuesday. It is unknown whether the off-duty officer was a driver of one of the vehicles or a pedestrian.
