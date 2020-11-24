 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Off-duty Madison police officer was 1 of 2 seriously injured in fatal Sun Prairie crash
0 comments
alert top story

Off-duty Madison police officer was 1 of 2 seriously injured in fatal Sun Prairie crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights with wording, generic file photo (copy)

An off-duty Madison police officer was one of two people seriously injured in an also fatal crash in Sun Prairie Monday afternoon. 

Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain confirmed Tuesday the off-duty officer was injured in the crash that happened on Highway 19 at Whitetail Drive at around 3:35 p.m. Monday.

DeSpain said Tuesday was a "very difficult day" for the Madison Police Department following the news. He did not identify the officer by name. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sun Prairie police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said four people, two vehicles and two pedestrians, were involved in the crash. One person died at the scene, and two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

A Sun Prairie police spokesperson said the investigation is still ongoing, but there was no further information to release Tuesday. It is unknown whether the off-duty officer was a driver of one of the vehicles or a pedestrian.

Teen boy shooting himself in head tops recent notable crime-related news

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics