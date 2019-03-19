Try 3 months for $3
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

An off-duty deputy of the Richland County Sheriff's Office spotted a man at a store who had a warrant out for his arrest, with the deputy alerting police who arrested the suspect, allegedly with drugs and paraphernalia in his possession.

Kiefer Beran, 27, Arena, was tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony possession of marijuana and resisting/obstructing an officer, the Sheriff's Office said.

Logan Lenz, 27, Arena, the driver of the vehicle Beran was a passenger in, also was arrested on a tentative charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richland Center Police Chief Lucas Clements said the investigation began when the off-duty deputy saw Beran in the Richland Center Walmart.

"The deputy contacted on-duty police officers and informed them of Beran's location," Clements said. "The officers and deputies were able to make contact with him after conducting a traffic stop of the vehicle he was a passenger in."

Beran allegedly had a syringe loaded with methamphetamine, four plastic bags containing a total of 15 grams of meth, and a small amount of marijuana in his possession.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

