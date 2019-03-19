An off-duty deputy of the Richland County Sheriff's Office spotted a man at a store who had a warrant out for his arrest, with the deputy alerting police who arrested the suspect, allegedly with drugs and paraphernalia in his possession.
Kiefer Beran, 27, Arena, was tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony possession of marijuana and resisting/obstructing an officer, the Sheriff's Office said.
Logan Lenz, 27, Arena, the driver of the vehicle Beran was a passenger in, also was arrested on a tentative charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richland Center Police Chief Lucas Clements said the investigation began when the off-duty deputy saw Beran in the Richland Center Walmart.
"The deputy contacted on-duty police officers and informed them of Beran's location," Clements said. "The officers and deputies were able to make contact with him after conducting a traffic stop of the vehicle he was a passenger in."
Beran allegedly had a syringe loaded with methamphetamine, four plastic bags containing a total of 15 grams of meth, and a small amount of marijuana in his possession.
No charges in Whitehorse Middle School incident
The Madison School District staffer involved in an altercation with an 11-year-old girl at Whitehorse Middle School last month will not be charged with a crime, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne (above) said Tuesday.
Since the Feb. 13 incident, supporters of the girl and her family have said the staffer punched the girl and pulled out some of her braids in an overzealous response to a classroom disruption.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
UW student allegedly urinated in dorm hallway, fought with officers, police say
A UW-Madison student who reportedly was urinating in the hallway of a dorm building early Sunday morning was arrested by campus police but not before he allegedly fought with officers.
Logan Mitchell, 18, was taken to jail and tentatively charged with battery to a police officer, resisting arrest and resisting causing injury and was ticketed for underage drinking, depositing human waste and possession of a fake ID, UW-Madison police said.
UW-Madison Police Department
Monroe man stabbed during struggle, suspect arrested, police say
A Monroe man sustained non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night when he was stabbed by another man during a struggle in an apartment in the city.
The alleged stabbing suspect, Joseph Luethje, 24, Monroe, was arrested and tentatively charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed, police said.
Monroe Police Department
Beloit man arrested for alleged 5th OWI, Sheriff's Office says
A Beloit man stopped by police on Saturday for speeding was arrested for his alleged fifth operating while intoxicated offense.
Justino Chaparro, 51, was taken to the Rock County Jail following his arrest as about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Shopiere Road at Cranston Road in Beloit, the Sheriff's Office said.
Rock County Sheriff's Office
Nobody hurt in Janesville gunfire, two arrested, police say
A quarrel over drugs in Janesville Thursday night erupted into gunfire, with two people arrested and nobody getting injured.
The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. at 119 Linn Street, Janesville police said.
Michael Black, 22, was tentatively charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed, three counts of disorderly conduct/domestic violence while armed and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety/domestic violence while armed, and Cole Smith, 22, was tentatively charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Janesville Police Department
Suspected drug dealer arrested, allegedly had $4,000 in pocket, Madison police say
A Fitchburg man arrested Wednesday night on drug charges allegedly had over $4,000 in one pocket, ecstasy tablets in another pocket, marijuana in a backpack and a loaded handgun in the car.
Mikael Matthews, 23, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Deer Valley Road by Madison and Fitchburg police officers, police said. He was contacted while in a parked car.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Janesville man arrested for alleged seventh OWI offense
A driver stopped for erratic driving in Janesville early Wednesday morning was arrested for an alleged seventh operating while intoxicated offense.
Mark Matteson, 53, Janesville, was taken to the Rock County Jail for the felony offense as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while suspended, Janesville police said.
Janesville Police Department
Out of state fugitive captured in Janesville, police say
A man wanted for crimes in Arkansas and Illinois was captured in Janesville on Wednesday, with officers needing to use a stun gun to take him into custody.
Quentin Cobb, 27, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Walmart, Janesville police said.
Janesville Police Department
Man allegedly groped woman at bookstore, arrested at his home, Madison police say
A Cross Plains man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly groped a woman at a Madison bookstore.
Jeffrey Klingbeil, 46, was tentatively charged with four-degree sexual assault, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man who killed neighbor committed to mental hospital after pleading no contest to charges
A Waunakee man who shot his neighbor to death in her home last summer was ordered committed to a state mental hospital Friday after he pleaded no contest to the killing and was subsequently found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
A state prosecutor and lawyers for Ronald D. Jenne (right), who turned 75 Wednesday, agreed with the findings of two doctors, one hired by each side, that Jenne lacked the capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions or obey the law when he shot and killed his neighbor, Julie Anderson, 54, on Aug. 17 at the condominium building on Kearney Way in Waunakee, where they lived.
ED TRELEVEN. STATE JOURNAL
Alcohol level below threshold, so no OWI homicide charge in firefighter's Beltline traffic death
A Dodgeville man arrested on New Year’s Eve after the traffic death of a Lake Mills Fire Department captain, who had stopped in Beltline traffic to help out after a crash on the snow-slicked road, will not be charged with homicide by drunken driving.
Instead, a criminal complaint filed Wednesday charged Samuel P. Cremers (right), 28, with causing death by knowingly driving while suspended, for the
Dec. 31 death of Christopher Truman, 46, who had stopped at the scene of a crash on the Beltline near the Yahara River bridge.
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
LSD-impaired man who killed another driver in crash gets 10-year prison sentence
A Madison man who killed another driver while driving under the influence of LSD last year was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison after a serious tongue-lashing from a Dane County judge who said he saw no sign of remorse from the man.
Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan also sentenced Gavin Veium (right), 22, to five years of extended supervision for the June 23 crash on John Nolen Drive that killed Diano McCullough, 45, of Madison.
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
East Side man charged with failing to shelter his dog during cold snap
A 42-year-old Madison man who police said failed to give his dog named “Boston” proper shelter in late January after the temperature dropped to minus 18 degrees — with wind chills around minus 50 — was charged with a misdemeanor Monday.
Eric L. Fjelstad was charged with negligently failing to give his dog adequate shelter against the extreme cold on Jan. 30. He made his initial appearance Monday and was released on a signature bond after his lawyer’s motion to dismiss the complaint was denied by Dane County Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew, according to online court records.
Dane County Jail
