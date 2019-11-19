Three of the five 5 teens who carjacked a vehicle on the Far West Side Wednesday night have been arrested, Madison police reported.
A 60-year-old man was parked in a lot off the 400 block of South High Point Road when a group of male teenagers approached him, and one threatened him with a knife before they stole his vehicle around 8:50 p.m., Sgt. Kurt Wege said.
It was later found empty a few blocks away, and initial attempts to track the teens with a police dog were unsuccessful, Wege said.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the three 14-year-old boys who allegedly were involved in the carjacking were identified through surveillance images. One was arrested last Friday morning after being chased down by police following a car theft and two others were located inside West Towne Mall late Friday afternoon.
All were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of carjacking, attempted carjacking, and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, DeSpain said.
Police reiterated that they believe that the incident is related to another attempted carjacking that took place roughly nine minutes earlier at KFC, 7501 Mineral Point Road, in which two teens displayed a knife to a man waiting in the drive-thru, but left when the man stayed in his vehicle.
