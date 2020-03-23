You are the owner of this article.
3 of 5 teens arrested after abandoning stolen car on West Side, Madison police say

Three of five teens were arrested after abandoning and fleeing from a stolen car on the West Side Sunday night, Madison police say

The stolen car was driving recklessly on South Gammon Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday when an officer tried to pull it over, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The driver failed to stop for police, but soon abandoned the stolen car in a parking lot in the 700 block of Gammon Road, with all five teens fleeing the car. Officers were able to arrest three of the five, including one who was hiding in a trash bin, DeSpain said.

The three who were arrested were taken to the juvenile jail on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and resisting, DeSpain said.

