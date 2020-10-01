Occupied home, car struck in South Side gunfire, Madison police say

An occupied home and car were struck by gunfire on the South Side Wednesday night, Madison police reported.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Beld Street and Gilson Street on reports of shots fired shortly before 6:30 p.m., Sgt. Blake Hoefs said in a statement.
Responding officers located spent shell casings, and an occupied residence and a parked car containing an adult and a 1-year-old child that were struck by bullets, Hoefs said.
Police located no one who was injured, Hoefs said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
Man out on bail charged with vehicular homicide, gunpoint robbery top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Man out on bail charged with homicide in crash that killed former Madison schools standout, board member
5 occupants of SUV get out and rob 2 pedestrians at gunpoint on West Side, Madison police say
4 file federal lawsuit against Facebook, Kyle Rittenhouse, militia groups in wake of Kenosha protest shootings
Protesters blocked eastbound Beltline at West Broadway for several hours Thursday night
Attorney: Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake believed he was attempting to kidnap one of his children
Robber snatches woman’s purse as she leaves Near West Side McDonald’s, Madison police say
Homicide by intoxicated driving charged in fatal Beltline crash in November
Dad arrested for pistol whipping son says it came after teen pushed him, Madison police say
Father pleads guilty to neglecting teens found living homeless at Elkhorn truck stop
83-year-old man dead following fiery crash on Highway 18
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.