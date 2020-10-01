Occupied home, car struck in South Side gunfire, Madison police say

An occupied home and car were struck by gunfire on the South Side Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Beld Street and Gilson Street on reports of shots fired shortly before 6:30 p.m., Sgt. Blake Hoefs said in a statement.

Responding officers located spent shell casings, and an occupied residence and a parked car containing an adult and a 1-year-old child that were struck by bullets, Hoefs said.

Police located no one who was injured, Hoefs said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

