Occupied car hit, but no injuries reported in series of Sunday shootings, Madison police say
Madison police squad car
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL

Madison police offered more details Monday on a series of shots fired incidents in the city Sunday that included an occupied car being struck.

Shortly after noon, a Troy Drive resident called for police after a man fired a gunshot near his home. The witness told police the gunman was driving one car and was in a dispute with people in another car, both vehicles stopped in the street as those involved threw projectiles at one another, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a report.

Those involved sped off after a man fired a round at the other car, with no known injuries or property damage, DeSpain said, adding that a glass bottle and a wrench were found in the roadway.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m., an occupied car was hit in the driver’s side door by a bullet as several shots were fired in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Hoard Street, DeSpain said in a report.

A 45-year-old Sun Prairie man was in the car that was struck, but he was not injured. He told police several people took off running as a man fired a handgun after getting out of a car, then drove off, DeSpain said.

It appears the man was an unintended target, DeSpain said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., callers reported hearing gunshots on the South Side near the intersection of Danbury Street and Lumley Road, DeSpain said in a report.

Responding officers found shell casings in the roadway and a witness reported seeing a dark sedan speeding from the area right after the reports, DeSpain said, adding that there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

Then just after 7 p.m., multiple people reported hearing shots fired on the North Side, but officers did not find any shell casings or property damage when they arrived, Sgt. Lyvia Novitzke said.

Wife of Madison officer killed in crash tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

