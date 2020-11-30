Occupied car hit, but no injuries reported in series of Sunday shootings, Madison police say

Madison police offered more details Monday on a series of shots fired incidents in the city Sunday that included an occupied car being struck.
Shortly after noon, a Troy Drive resident called for police after a man fired a gunshot near his home. The witness told police the gunman was driving one car and was in a dispute with people in another car, both vehicles stopped in the street as those involved threw projectiles at one another, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a report.
Those involved sped off after a man fired a round at the other car, with no known injuries or property damage, DeSpain said, adding that a glass bottle and a wrench were found in the roadway.
Shortly before 2:45 p.m., an occupied car was hit in the driver’s side door by a bullet as several shots were fired in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Hoard Street, DeSpain said in a report.
A 45-year-old Sun Prairie man was in the car that was struck, but he was not injured. He told police several people took off running as a man fired a handgun after getting out of a car, then drove off, DeSpain said.
It appears the man was an unintended target, DeSpain said.
Shortly after 5 p.m., callers reported hearing gunshots on the South Side near the intersection of Danbury Street and Lumley Road, DeSpain said in a report.
Responding officers found shell casings in the roadway and a witness reported seeing a dark sedan speeding from the area right after the reports, DeSpain said, adding that there were no reports of injuries or property damage.
Then just after 7 p.m., multiple people reported hearing shots fired on the North Side, but officers did not find any shell casings or property damage when they arrived, Sgt. Lyvia Novitzke said.
Wife of Madison officer killed in crash tops recent notable crime news in Madison area
Authorities identify wife of Madison police officer as pedestrian killed in Sun Prairie crash
Owner of vehicle in hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians claims it was stolen, Madison police say
Another inmate dead as COVID-19 cases surpass 8,000 in Wisconsin prison system
Man arrested, drugs, 3 handguns, $18K in cash seized in South Side drug raid, Madison police say
Madison police investigating possible stabbing on North Side
Sun Prairie police find shot-up sedan when they respond to shooting report Tuesday night
75-year-old woman's car stolen from street as she walks into food pantry to make a donation
Janesville man armed with knife arrested after setting residence on fire, police say
Madison police: Man under the influence breaks into school, defecates on floor
Missouri woman gets 30 months in federal prison in scheme that defrauded Walmart of $860K
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.