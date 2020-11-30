Occupied car hit, but no injuries reported in series of Sunday shootings, Madison police say

Madison police offered more details Monday on a series of shots fired incidents in the city Sunday that included an occupied car being struck.

Shortly after noon, a Troy Drive resident called for police after a man fired a gunshot near his home. The witness told police the gunman was driving one car and was in a dispute with people in another car, both vehicles stopped in the street as those involved threw projectiles at one another, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a report.

Those involved sped off after a man fired a round at the other car, with no known injuries or property damage, DeSpain said, adding that a glass bottle and a wrench were found in the roadway.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m., an occupied car was hit in the driver’s side door by a bullet as several shots were fired in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Hoard Street, DeSpain said in a report.

A 45-year-old Sun Prairie man was in the car that was struck, but he was not injured. He told police several people took off running as a man fired a handgun after getting out of a car, then drove off, DeSpain said.