Occupant seriously injured after vehicle slams into tree on West Side, police say

Two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree on the West Side early Thursday, with one of them suffering serious injuries, Madison police said.

The vehicle struck the tree in the area of South Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane just south of Garner Park around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

The area had been closed off following the crash, Gibson said.

