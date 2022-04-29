 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Occupant dies after vehicle slams into tree on West Side, police say

One person died and another was taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree on the West Side early Thursday, Madison police said. 

The vehicle struck the tree in the area of South Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane just south of Garner Park around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement. 

The area had been closed off following the crash, Gibson said. 

