‘Obviously a danger’: Vehicle theft suspect arrested with drugs and gun, town of Madison police say

Calling a wanted vehicle theft suspect arrested Wednesday with heroin, crack cocaine and a handgun “obviously a danger to our community,” town of Madison Police Chief Scott Gregory said he hoped “large cash bail” would be set for the man.
Andre Miller, 21, faces tentative charges of operating motor vehicle without owner's consent, six counts of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine with intent, possession of heroin with intent, and possession of stolen property.
“Signature bonds apparently do nothing to ensure the defendant follows the court's orders,” Gregory wrote in a statement that noted Miller had seven open cases against him in Dane County. “Five of the six cases after the initial felony charge resulted in felony bail jumping charges, yet the court continued to give signature bonds to Miller.
“Miller is obviously a danger to our community. He is alleged to be in possession of enough drugs to sell, carries a modified Glock with an extended magazine, operates stolen vehicles, and does not follow the court's orders.
“It is my hope a large cash bail is set for Miller to protect our community.”
On Wednesday at 3:45 a.m., an officer observed a Land Rover in a Novation Parkway apartment complex parking lot that was reported stolen out of Chicago in an apparent armed carjacking. DNA was obtained from inside the unoccupied vehicle, which was sealed and towed for Chicago police, Gregory said.
At 11 a.m., another officer responded to the apartment complex and watched its surveillance video. The officer saw the stolen vehicle enter the parking lot and the lone driver exit the vehicle an hour later and enter an apartment. The driver was not seen leaving the apartment, so the officer set up surveillance and 30 minutes later observed the suspect exit the apartment, Gregory said.
The suspect walked to a garage and opened it using an electronic code. As the garage door was opening the officer approached the suspect, who took off on foot with the officer in pursuit. During the foot chase the officer contemplated using force to stop the suspect but believed the suspect was "running out of gas" and simply kept chasing on foot and eventually caught and arrested the suspect identified as Miller, Gregory said.
Miller was carrying a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with a fully loaded 22-round extended magazine that appeared to have been modified to shoot as an automatic weapon, Gregory said, adding that police would work with the ATF to investigate the history of the gun.
Police also found 48.04 grams of crack cocaine, 10.73 grams of heroin, and cash on Miller, who was booked into the Dane County Jail, Gregory said.
The garage Miller was opening contained an Audi stolen in a Madison burglary and apparently involved in a number of vehicle pursuits in the Dane County area, Gregory said.
Miller had the keys for the stolen Audi and the stolen Land Rover in his possession, Gregory said.