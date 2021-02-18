Oakhill prison officer charged with sexual assault, smuggling contraband for sale by inmate

A correctional officer at a state prison in Fitchburg was charged Thursday with smuggling contraband into prison for sale and with sexual assault for an alleged relationship with her inmate business partner, court records state.

A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court alleges Mariah S. Krienke, 36, of Janesville, brought cellphones, chewing tobacco, food and nutritional supplements into Oakhill Correctional Institution to be sold for her by an inmate, with Krienke and the inmate splitting the proceeds.

The scheme, which several inmates interviewed by police said they were aware of, was discovered by Oakhill officials after they received an anonymous tip that an inmate had a cellphone, which is prohibited at the minimum-security prison.

Oakhill staff found the inmate with the phone on Jan. 6, and after getting the password for the phone, officials found it contained text conversations between the inmate and Krienke apparently about smuggling contraband, along with nude photos of her, the complaint states.

Krienke, who is charged with second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff and delivering illegal items to an inmate, is scheduled to appear in court on March 1. Court records do not indicate the name of an attorney for Krienke.