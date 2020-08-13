Oakhill correctional officer charged with bringing marijuana, other contraband to inmate

A correctional sergeant at a state minimum-security prison in Fitchburg was charged Thursday with conspiring to deliver illegal items, including marijuana and a cellphone, to an inmate at the prison.
Officials at Oakhill Correctional Institution told police they found inmate Christopher D. Lohry, 31, to be in possession of marijuana, chewing tobacco and a cellphone on March 31, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Lohry's cousin, who was identified only by initials in the complaint, had gotten the items to Lohry through Correctional Sergeant Adam J. Green, 43, of Madison, who met the cousin outside the prison and brought the items to Lohry, according to the complaint.
Green is charged with conspiracy to commit delivery of illegal items to an inmate and conspiracy to deliver marijuana. Both are felonies carrying up to 3½ years of combined prison and extended supervision.
State Department of Corrections spokesman John Beard was trying late Thursday to gather information on Green's employment status.
Lohry, who was serving sentences for convictions from Winnebago and Brown counties but has since been released from Oakhill, was charged with possession of an illegal article by an inmate, also a 3½-year felony.
Lohry, of Oshkosh, is being sought on a warrant. Green is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.
According to the complaint:
An internal investigation by Oakhill found that Lohry and his cousin were heard in a recorded conversation talking about the cousin first meeting "Buddy," the name they used for Green, on Feb. 16. The next day they talked about how Lohry would get the contraband from "Buddy" when he returned to work on Feb. 20.
But Green called in sick that day and didn't return to work until Feb. 27, when Green was scheduled to work in the cottage where Lohry was assigned.
In another call on March 25, Lohry and his cousin discussed the cousin sending Green a text message to see if he wanted to meet up.
Speaking to police in May, Lohry said Green would meet his cousin and bring stuff into the prison. He said he had heard rumors in the prison that Green had done this before, so he approached Green. Lohry said he orchestrated what happened, but didn't realize what he did was against the law.
"I didn't bring it in," he told police. "I just told him where to get it."
He said he gave Green a small amount of marijuana from what was brought in but otherwise didn't pay Green to do anything.
The cousin told police he had been sent about $500 in Wal-Mart money orders, which he spent buying the things he gave to Green to take into Oakhill — marijuana, chewing tobacco and a cellphone.
Lohry said his girlfriend also met Green and gave Green THC gummies to take to Lohry.
Initially, Lohry told police, most of what Green brought in was chewing tobacco, for which inmates would pay $5 per pinch. He said he had to convince Green to bring in marijuana and a cellphone.
Another inmate interviewed by police said Lohry would take money from other inmates who wanted to smoke marijuana. The inmate said he also witnessed the cellphone being passed from Green to Lohry inside what was described as a box created to disguise the phone as a tablet.
Gun violence tops recent notable crimes in the Madison area
Dozens of shots fired by multiple assailants at West Side Madison park; 3 people hit
Judge declines to toss charges against 2 women in attack on state senator
Madison police investigate 2 different shootings on East Side Friday and Saturday
Woman attacked while out for run on Capital City Trail, Fitchburg police say
White man arrested after making 'racially derogatory' comments to 2 Black teen girls, Madison police say
Bail for Madison man accused of murdering his 13-year-old daughter is set at $1 million
Man tries to burglarize home by throwing brick through window, Madison police say
Woman seriously injured in T-bone crash on East Washington Avenue, Madison police say
Police looking for man involved in Middleton hit-and-run
Man arrested after fighting, yelling homophobic slurs at bar-goers, Madison police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.