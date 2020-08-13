Oakhill correctional officer charged with bringing marijuana, other contraband to inmate

According to the complaint:

An internal investigation by Oakhill found that Lohry and his cousin were heard in a recorded conversation talking about the cousin first meeting "Buddy," the name they used for Green, on Feb. 16. The next day they talked about how Lohry would get the contraband from "Buddy" when he returned to work on Feb. 20.

But Green called in sick that day and didn't return to work until Feb. 27, when Green was scheduled to work in the cottage where Lohry was assigned.

In another call on March 25, Lohry and his cousin discussed the cousin sending Green a text message to see if he wanted to meet up.

Speaking to police in May, Lohry said Green would meet his cousin and bring stuff into the prison. He said he had heard rumors in the prison that Green had done this before, so he approached Green. Lohry said he orchestrated what happened, but didn't realize what he did was against the law.

"I didn't bring it in," he told police. "I just told him where to get it."

He said he gave Green a small amount of marijuana from what was brought in but otherwise didn't pay Green to do anything.