Two masked robbers stole cigarettes and a bag of chips from a West Side Walgreens early Friday morning, Madison police reported.
A clerk initially thought nothing of two people entering the store at 7810 Mineral Point Road with masks on since it had been Halloween only about half an hour earlier, police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
That changed when one of the masked people kept a hand in a pocket while demanding she "open the cigs!" DeSpain said.
The robbers fled with hundreds of dollars’ worth of tobacco products and a bag of chips, DeSpain said.
The clerk told police one robber was a woman wearing an iridescent skull mask, and the other was a man wearing a Scream movie "Ghostface" mask.
