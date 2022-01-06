Not guilty pleas entered in October crash that killed 3 teens in the town of Middleton

Not guilty pleas were entered Thursday for a Madison man accused of driving drunk and recklessly, causing a crash that killed three high school students in October.
Eric N. Mehring, 31, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Dane County Circuit Judge Juan Colas. Mehring is charged with three counts of homicide by drunken driving and three counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the Oct. 2 crash that killed Middleton High School seniors John "Jack" Miller, 17, and Evan Kratochwill, 18, along with Madison West senior Simon Bilessi, 17.
He also faces two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment for endangering the occupants of another vehicle.
Court documents state Mehring told police he was going 75 mph on Mineral Point Road in the town of Middleton when he struck the back of a Chevy Cruz occupied by the three teens, sending it into a cornfield where it burned. Autopsies found the three teens died from blunt force trauma due to the crash impact.
Mehring's blood alcohol concentration, according to a preliminary breath test, was 0.24 percent, three times the limit of 0.08 percent for Wisconsin drivers, according to court documents.
Mehring did not appear in court in person Thursday but answered questions put to him by Colas by telephone. He is free after posting $75,000 bail following his initial court appearance in October.