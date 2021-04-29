'Not guilty' pleas entered for Milwaukee County judge accused of having child porn

A not guilty plea was entered Thursday for a Milwaukee County children's court judge accused of possessing child pornography after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Chris Van Wagner, an attorney for Brett Blomme, 38, of Cottage Grove, said Blomme was standing mute to seven counts of possession of child pornography, and the not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn.

Blomme was arrested in March by agents from the state Division of Criminal Investigation and was charged March 17 in a 15-page criminal complaint with possessing the images and videos, some of which depicted the sexual assaults of children.

The complaint alleges Blomme traded images with others on the internet.

After Blomme was charged, the state Supreme Court said Blomme was “currently unable to properly discharge his official duties” and ordered him temporarily relieved of those duties.

If convicted, Blomme faces up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision, with a mandatory minimum of three years in prison.