A Madison man charged with the attempted firebombing of the North Side office of an anti-abortion activist group has pleaded not guilty to the charge through a written document filed in court and waived his right to appear in court for an arraignment once he is returned to Wisconsin.

The waiver, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Madison, states that Hridindu Roychowdhury formally enters a not guilty plea to the attempted firebombing of the headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action at 2801 International Lane on May 8.

He is charged with attempting to cause damage by means of an explosive.

Investigators tied Roychowdhury, 29, to the attempted bombing by Molotov cocktail and fire at the building by similar-appearing graffiti sprayed on the building and on the state Capitol grounds, and by DNA found on the Molotov cocktail and on a discarded half-eaten burrito that investigators recovered after watching a person later identified as Roychowdhury throw it away, according to court documents.

Myra Longfield, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, said Wednesday that Roychowdhury is not yet back in Wisconsin and that it’s not known when he would arrive here or appear in court.

Roychowdhury was arrested on March 28 at Boston’s Logan International Airport with a one-way ticket to Guatemala City. He appeared in U.S. District Court in Boston where on March 30, a federal magistrate judge ordered that he be returned to Madison to face charges. Longfield said the U.S. Marshals Service is transporting Roychowdhury back to Wisconsin.

Roychowdhury was initially charged in the case through a criminal complaint, but on April 5 a formal indictment was issued by a federal grand jury.

The waiver filed by Roychowdhury states he understands the charges and the maximum penalties if convicted — a mandatory minimum of five years in prison or up to 20 years — along with his right to appear personally in court, but waives his right to appear and tenders a plea of not guilty.

