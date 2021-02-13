Not guilty plea entered for boy accused of shooting infant, will seek waiver to juvenile court

A 16-year-old Albany boy accused of shooting to death his newborn daughter last month pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing in the matter on Friday.

Logan T. Kruckenberg-Anderson now intends to seek to send his case from adult criminal court, where it was originally filed in Green County, into juvenile court under a procedure set in state law.

In Wisconsin, anyone age 10 or older is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide, but the law allows those age 16 and under at the time of the alleged incident to ask a judge to send the case to juvenile court. The procedure is called a reverse waiver.

The infant was born to Kruckenberg-Anderson’s girlfriend on Jan. 5, according to a criminal complaint, in the bathtub of the girlfriend’s home. Kruckenberg-Anderson and his girlfriend discussed what to do with the baby, and the girlfriend’s father told police he was told Kruckenberg-Anderson had taken the infant. He said his daughter had not seen the baby since then, the complaint states.