'Not everyone has to come to jail': COVID-19 changes could lead to sweeping transformation

ABOUT THE DATA

The Dane County Sheriff's Office provides daily population reports, but only going back to July 21, 2020. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nicholas McNamara collected jail population snapshots on March 16, 2020, and April 1, 2020, providing a window into the first few weeks of the pandemic.

The population numbers include some inmates who were being supervised in the community because these individuals could not always be separated. On a few randomly selected days in 2020 and 2021, the number of people being monitored in the community ranged from 50 to 80.