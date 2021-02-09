Northern Wisconsin prosecutor accused of having sex with women he prosecuted

A northwestern Wisconsin prosecutor has been charged with secretly recording sexual encounters he had with two women after allegedly making them believe he could help them with their criminal cases.

Attorneys from the state Department of Justice charged Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Steffen on Friday with three felony counts of representations depicting nudity, online court records show.

Steffen, 50, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he was “anxious for the truth to come out.” His attorney, Bruce Patrick Anderson, declined to comment when reached Monday by The Associated Press.

According to the criminal complaint, a state Department of Justice agent began investigating Steffen in early 2020. A witness told the agent that a woman the witness knew had openly talked about having sex with Steffen in exchange for leniency on her pending criminal cases.

The agent spoke with the woman in jail last February. The woman said she had only met Steffen a couple of times in court and denied having a relationship with him. She said she had several cases pending and ended up paying a fine.