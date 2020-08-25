North Side stabbing victim tells officers a ‘big, yellow bird’ did it, Madison police say

The uncooperative victim of a North Side stabbing on Monday night told officers a “big, yellow bird” did it, Madison police reported.
Police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Calypso Road shortly before 10:15 p.m. on a report of a stabbing, with a witness reporting seeing the victim arguing outside with a man just prior to the stabbing, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The 40-year-old victim didn’t want to provide police any information, and when officers tried to help him, he did not want to be touched, even though he had been stabbed in the chest and collar bone, DeSpain said.
The man, whose injuries were not life-threatening, did consent to be seen by Madison Fire Department paramedics, DeSpain said.
Killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
11-year-old girl in critical condition with gunshot wound to be removed from life support Thursday
2 arrests made in killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott
'I don't want to die': 2016 video shows 7-year-old Anisa Scott praying for an end to gun violence
Mourners grieve 'senseless' killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott
Chief: East Side shooting that injured 11-year-old girl 'a new low' in recent gun violence
Police still mum on investigation in alleged hate crime, 7 weeks later
Armed Sun Prairie robbery turns into 100 mph chase on blown tires, police say
27-year-old woman stabbed in chest during argument on North Side, Madison police say
Homicide by drunken driving charged in Highway 12 car-motorcycle crash
Woman tries to steal $4,000 of merchandise from JCPenney at East Towne Mall, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.