 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Side stabbing victim tells officers a ‘big, yellow bird’ did it, Madison police say
alert

North Side stabbing victim tells officers a ‘big, yellow bird’ did it, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The uncooperative victim of a North Side stabbing on Monday night told officers a “big, yellow bird” did it, Madison police reported.

Police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Calypso Road shortly before 10:15 p.m. on a report of a stabbing, with a witness reporting seeing the victim arguing outside with a man just prior to the stabbing, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The 40-year-old victim didn’t want to provide police any information, and when officers tried to help him, he did not want to be touched, even though he had been stabbed in the chest and collar bone, DeSpain said.

The man, whose injuries were not life-threatening, did consent to be seen by Madison Fire Department paramedics, DeSpain said.

Killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics