North Side stabbing victim tells officers a ‘big, yellow bird’ did it, Madison police say

The uncooperative victim of a North Side stabbing on Monday night told officers a “big, yellow bird” did it, Madison police reported.

Police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Calypso Road shortly before 10:15 p.m. on a report of a stabbing, with a witness reporting seeing the victim arguing outside with a man just prior to the stabbing, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The 40-year-old victim didn’t want to provide police any information, and when officers tried to help him, he did not want to be touched, even though he had been stabbed in the chest and collar bone, DeSpain said.

The man, whose injuries were not life-threatening, did consent to be seen by Madison Fire Department paramedics, DeSpain said.

