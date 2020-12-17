North Side shooting death brings 25-year prison sentence

Thomas' lawyer, Michael Covey, sought a 12-year prison sentence for Thomas, which was close to what was recommended by a state Department of Corrections pre-sentence report. But Reynolds said she made her decision based not just on the pre-sentence report but also on all of the statements she heard in court on Thursday.

Among them was Moss' mother, Nakia Williams, who told Reynolds of the devastation that Moss' death has caused not only herself but Moss' six brothers and sisters. They are a close family, she said, and she raised her children to appreciate things outside their immediate world. Malik, she said, was a leader, a provider and a protector, and the jokester whose laugh was the loudest.

She said he "brought life into a room just by his presence." He had recently become a father and was preparing to enroll at MATC, she said.

She called Thomas a "coward" for taking "the easy way out" with the plea agreement, which she did not favor because Thomas should spend the rest of his life in prison.

