North Side shooting death brings 25-year prison sentence

The shooting death of a 19-year-old man in 2019 that was spurred by a simmering conflict led to a 25-year prison sentence Thursday for the man who shot him.
Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds said Larence G. Thomas, 38, should have had the maturity to step back from the conflict between Malik Moss and members of Thomas' family, not the one who impulsively shot Moss several times in September 2019 in a parking lot outside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Madison's North Side
"You were the adult," Reynolds said. "You had the ability to make so many different choices."
Thomas, who was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree intentional homicide as part of a plea agreement, avoiding a potential life prison sentence had he been convicted of the more serious charge.
Under the second-degree plea, Thomas admitted he had unreasonably believed he acted in self-defense thinking that Moss had a gun at the time he shot Moss. Moss was not armed. Thomas also contended he fired after another person nearby fired a gun, but Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser, who asked for a 30-year prison sentence for Thomas, said he believes the evidence shows the other person fired after Thomas began firing.
There is surveillance video of the shooting, which is partially obscured by parked vehicles, but the video does not have sound, so the disagreement over who shot first is fueled by conflicting witness statements.
Thomas' lawyer, Michael Covey, sought a 12-year prison sentence for Thomas, which was close to what was recommended by a state Department of Corrections pre-sentence report. But Reynolds said she made her decision based not just on the pre-sentence report but also on all of the statements she heard in court on Thursday.
Among them was Moss' mother, Nakia Williams, who told Reynolds of the devastation that Moss' death has caused not only herself but Moss' six brothers and sisters. They are a close family, she said, and she raised her children to appreciate things outside their immediate world. Malik, she said, was a leader, a provider and a protector, and the jokester whose laugh was the loudest.
She said he "brought life into a room just by his presence." He had recently become a father and was preparing to enroll at MATC, she said.
She called Thomas a "coward" for taking "the easy way out" with the plea agreement, which she did not favor because Thomas should spend the rest of his life in prison.
Support Local Journalism
"Your honor," Williams said, "I cannot express enough that I am not happy with this plea deal because the coward who killed my son and took my grandbaby away from me still gets to breathe, he still gets to wake up, he gets hugs from his kids, he gets hugs from his family. We've been robbed of that. My son doesn't have that anymore, because my son is just another African-American kid who has become a statistic."
Moeser said police investigated the possibility Moss was ambushed, but there wasn't evidence of that. He said the shooting stemmed from a fight two days earlier involving a gun that Moss said a member of Thomas' family had that Moss wanted back. Despite that fight, Moss did not get it back.
In the parking lot on Sept. 28, 2019, Moss got into another fight with someone on Thomas' side as Thomas stood nearby. It could have ended there, Moeser said, until Thomas started shooting Moss from close range.
Covey called the escalation of tensions in the days leading to the shooting a "runaway train," and said it was inevitable something bad was going to happen. He said the fight was over alleged acts of violence Moss committed against Thomas' niece, with whom Moss had a son. Covey said Moss took and damaged her car at one point, and there was a dispute over who was going to pay for that, and a dispute over the gun Moss wanted back.
Thomas got involved, Covey said, and on the day of the shooting, "Larence was caught up in a moment. He was amped up. He heard a shot. He believed it came from Mr. Moss. He was wrong about that."
Thomas fled Madison and was arrested in Mississippi weeks later. In court Thursday, he apologized to Moss' family.
"I'm so very sorry about my actions in this situation," Thomas said. "Every day I wish I could change it."
Leearthur Taylor, who was also with Thomas and fired a shot from another gun that didn't hit anyone, is charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide. A jury trial is tentatively set for February but is unlikely to happen due to the ongoing pandemic that prevents jury trials in Dane County.
