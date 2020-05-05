North Side resident suffers minor injury dodging sword swung by neighbor, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North Side resident suffered a minor injury dodging a sword swung by a neighbor late Friday night, Madison police reported.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The resident of the 1300 block of Northport Drive suffered a cut when he was nicked in the face by the sword, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man told police he responded to banging on his apartment door, and when he opened it, he saw a neighbor in the hallway armed with a knife and a sword. The man said the neighbor swung the sword, but he stepped back and suffered only the minor injury, DeSpain said.

The man then pushed his door shut, locked it, and called 911. Before officers arrived, he said his neighbor used the knife to damage his door, DeSpain said.

The neighbor, George S. Hanson, 47, still was outside the man’s apartment when police arrived. He told officers he had weapons for protection, but that he did not wish to harm anyone, and just wanted the victim to turn down some music, which Hanson considered to be too loud, DeSpain said.

Hanson was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, and battery.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.