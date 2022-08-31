North Side Madison fire displaces 15 people

A fire that started in the basement of a North Side Madison apartment building Monday caused no injuries but left 15 people, or seven households, without a place to stay.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 500 block of Northport Drive at around 3:30 p.m. and found brown smoke coming from a basement window whose window frame was on fire, the Madison Fire Department said in a news release.

They later saw smoke coming from the roof line and ascended to the roof and put out fire spreading through the walls, the Fire Department said.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide help to those displaced, the Fire Department said. Damage to the building was estimated at about $350,000 and investigators are still trying to determine the fire's cause.