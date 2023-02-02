A North Side Madison credit union has been robbed for the second time in the space of eight days, police said Thursday.
Somebody walked into the UW Credit Union at 1422 Northport Drive at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, gave a teller a note demanding money and left with cash, Madison police said. No weapon was displayed.
The same thing happened on Jan. 26, police said, but this time at just before 10 a.m.
Police released no descriptions of the suspects, other than to say the suspect in the first robbery was a man.
