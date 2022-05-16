 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Side gas station burglarized

The Citgo station on Commercial Avenue was burglarized early Monday.

Madison police are investigating the burglary of a Citgo gas station early Sunday.

Officers were called to the station in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue at 1:35 a.m. Monday where upon arrival they found the store ransacked.

Investigators say cash and "dozens of cartons" of cigarettes were taken during the incident. A K-9 team was able to track the suspect to a spot where the burglar or burglars were picked up by a vehicle but no arrests had been made of Monday afternoon, police said. The case remains under investigation.

