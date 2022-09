North Freedom man arrested for 5th OWI, exposing himself in public, Reedsburg police say

A North Freedom man was arrested Sunday afternoon for a fifth offense of OWI and exposing his genitals in public, Reedsburg police reported.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Reedsburg police responded to the 1600 block of 19th Street on a complaint of a man exposing himself, spoke to witnesses and found the man, Chief Patrick Cummings said in a statement.

The man, Daniel W. Cloyd, 46, was arrested and taken to the Sauk County Jail on tentative charges of a fifth offense of OWI, operating while revoked, lewd and lascivious behavior, obstructing an officer, and multiple counts of felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, Cummings said.